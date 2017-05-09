Woman 'traumatised' after city centre indecent assault

The 21-year-old was targeted near the old BHS store in Glasgow's Renfield Street.

City centre: Assault took place near former BHS building. Google

A woman has been left "very traumatised" after being indecently assaulted in Glasgow city centre.

The 21-year-old was attacked by a man on Renfield Street, near the former BHS building, around 3.10am on Sunday April 30.

He ran off in the direction of Sauchiehall Street after being chased by two other men.

Officers are now surveying CCTV images in the area and appealing for anyone else who saw the incident.

Detective Constable Shona MacKinnon said: "Although the woman was physically unhurt she was left very traumatised following this incident.

"Officers have been analysing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses since the assault took place and we would like to speak to anyone that can provide information and who has not yet spoken to police.

"I am especially keen to speak to the two members of the public who chased after the suspect and ask that they contact police immediately."

The suspect is described as being of Eastern European appearance, in his mid 30s with hair styled in a large quiff. He was wearing a black leather bomber jacket and white T-shirt.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101.

