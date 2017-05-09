Man and woman killed in head-on car crash identified

Paul McCleary and Elizabeth Walton died as a result of the collision on the A75.

A man and woman who died in a head-on crash between two cars have been named.

Paul McCleary, 36, died at the scene and 77-year-old Elizabeth Walton - a back seat passenger in the other vehicle - died shortly after the crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

Mr McCleary's Suzuki Grand Vitara collided with the Vauxhall Meriva on the A75 Gretna to Stranraer road in Newton Stewart at around 5.10pm on Saturday.

Police said Mr McCleary was from Racegreen Avenue in Newton Stewart while Ms Walton was from McDowall Drive in Stranraer.

Four other people were injured in the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.

The 81-year-old man who was driving the Vauxhall was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a serious condition. He is now said to be stable.

Two other passengers from the Vauxhall, a 72-year-old man and a woman aged 70, are also in a stable condition, while a 33-year-old woman who was travelling in the Suzuki was released on Sunday after treatment to minor injuries.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing and officers have appealed for any witnesses to contact them on 101.

