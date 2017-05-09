Rush hour train services cancelled at Glasgow Central

Commuters faced delays as services were cancelled due to a signalling fault.

Delays: First Bus accepting tickets on affected routes (file pic).

Rail users are facing disruption after trains travelling to and from Glasgow Central were cancelled.

Services running to Neilston/Newton through Kings Park and Cathcart Circle were affected due to a signalling fault.

There was also delays on trains running between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride, as well as Kilmarnock services.

First Bus is accepting tickets on the affected routes.

The signalling fault was fixed at 9am on Tuesday but ScotRail has warned some services remain suspended.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.