Rush hour train services cancelled at Glasgow Central
Commuters faced delays as services were cancelled due to a signalling fault.
Rail users are facing disruption after trains travelling to and from Glasgow Central were cancelled.
Services running to Neilston/Newton through Kings Park and Cathcart Circle were affected due to a signalling fault.
There was also delays on trains running between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride, as well as Kilmarnock services.
First Bus is accepting tickets on the affected routes.
The signalling fault was fixed at 9am on Tuesday but ScotRail has warned some services remain suspended.
