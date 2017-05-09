Wedding planner charged with embezzlement at castle
Craig Williamson, 42, is due in court over the alleged offences at Guthrie Castle.
A wedding planner has been charged with embezzlement at a luxury venue.
It follows claims over double bookings at Guthrie Castle in Angus and a breach of trust.
The 42-year-old, understood to be Craig Williamson, is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
The castle sent emails to couples revealing weddings will stop at the venue following the alleged incidents.
Guthrie Castle is a 15th century castle and country house located near the village of Guthrie, eight miles east of Forfar.
