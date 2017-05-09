Speedboat victim faced death by dangerous driving trial

Sandy Hamilton was accused of killing an elderly couple on the A73 in June 2015.

Search: Coastguard teams searched for the men (file pic). © STV

One of the men who died after going missing on a speedboat was due to stand trial over a car crash in which an elderly couple died.

Sandy Hamilton and Kevin James McKinlay were found dead on Sunday when the boat they were on was reported overdue from Port Logan, Dumfries and Galloway.

It has now emerged Hamilton, 35, was accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A73 in July 2015.

Giovanni Coppolaro, 85, died after the crash near Newhouse, North Lanarkshire. His wife Maria, 83, died in hospital the following month.

Hamilton, of Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, was also accused of driving without insurance and was due to stand trial in July.

He had been driving a Volkswagon Golf which had hit a Jaguar in which Mr and Mrs Coppolaro were passengers.

The couple were from St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

Police said Hamilton and Mr McKinlay had launched the boat on Saturday morning and were believed to be heading towards Stranraer.

Around ten rescue teams were involved in the search for the two men over the weekend.

Officers confirmed a report on the deaths will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

