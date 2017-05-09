Smoke billows from malicious fire set at golf course

Vandals started a blaze at the 11th hole of Fereneze Golf Club in Barrhead on Monday.

Blaze: Crews battled the golf course blaze. Martin Bisland

Vandals have maliciously set a fire at a golf course.

Fire crews were called to Fereneze Golf Club in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, just before 9.30pm on Monday.

Smoke was sent billowing from the deliberate blaze at the 11th hole.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The fire was 100 metres by 10 metres.

"It was a large grass fire which was malicious."

