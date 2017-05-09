Gang attack man with batons and steal car in Glasgow

Police hunting three men over incident at Firpark Court on Monday afternoon.

Attack: A man was assaulted before his car was stolen. Google 2017

A gang attacked a man using batons before stealing his car.

The incident happened at Firpark Court at 4.30pm on Monday.

Police are hunting three men over the attack, which left a 27-year-old man injured.

It is understood the thieves used batons to assault the man before stealing his car and keys.

They then used a fob to get out of the secure car park.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a 27-year-old man having been robbed outside Firpark Close in Glasgow.

"Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances of the incident."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.