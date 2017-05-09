Gang attack man with batons and steal car in Glasgow
Police hunting three men over incident at Firpark Court on Monday afternoon.
A gang attacked a man using batons before stealing his car.
The incident happened at Firpark Court at 4.30pm on Monday.
Police are hunting three men over the attack, which left a 27-year-old man injured.
It is understood the thieves used batons to assault the man before stealing his car and keys.
They then used a fob to get out of the secure car park.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a 27-year-old man having been robbed outside Firpark Close in Glasgow.
"Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances of the incident."
