CCTV released after man attacked outside pub in Glasgow

A 52-year-old man was assaulted outside the Variety Bar on Sauchiehall Street.

Appeal: Police hope to trace a man after the assault.

CCTV has been released after a man was attacked outside a bar in Glasgow.

A 52-year-old man was assaulted outside the Variety Bar on Sauchiehall Street on December 24.

Police now want to trace a man in his early 20s who officers believe could help them.

He is described as having brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue coloured jacket, blue jeans and white and black trainers.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland Greater Glasgow CID on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.