Chaos for commuters as blaze leads to cancelled trains

The fire happened next to the track between Carluke and Wishaw on Tuesday afternoon.

A fire next to a railway line has led to the cancellation of trains heading into the rush hour.

The blaze happened next to the track between Carluke and Wishaw on Tuesday afternoon.

Virgin Trains on the West Coast Mainline have been halted.

The fire has caused a signalling fault in both directions between Glasgow Central and Carlisle, also affecting Edinburgh services.

A Virgin Trains spokeswoman said: "The line side fire to the cabling has resulted in signal failure.

"West Coast Virgin services between Carlisle and Glasgow and Edinburgh have been halted."

ScotRail services between Glasgow Central and Lanark have also been cancelled.

Trains running between Edinburgh and Ayr are also facing disruption.

Replacement buses have been put on for the affected routes.

