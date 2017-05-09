CCTV appeal after man badly hurt in attack by robbers 

Police have released images of another man they think could aid their enquiries.

Robbery: Police looking to speak to man in relation to Glasgow attack. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to question after another man was seriously injured in an assault and robbery in Glasgow city centre.

Detectives believe the man pictured could assist them with their enquiries into the incident, which occurred at around 2am on Monday, April 10.

The 49-year-old victim was seriously assaulted and robbed on Argyle Street and again on Cadogan Street.

He suffered significant injuries which will require ongoing hospital treatment.

The man seen on CCTV is described as being white and in his mid to late 20s. Police believe he is from north of England.

Their enquiries also indicate he is staying at a hotel in the city for work purposes.

Detective constable Kieran Guy, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: "A violent robbery like this within Glasgow city centre cannot be tolerated.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be passed anonymously."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.