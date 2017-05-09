Football club chairman 'placed 4000 bets on matches'

Annan's Henry McClelland and Inverness CT player Lewis Horner face SFA charges.

Henry McClelland: Faces hearing in June. SNS Group

The chairman of a League Two football team is facing disciplinary action after allegedly placing thousands of bets on matches.

Henry McClelland, chairman of Annan Athletic, is said to have made 4011 wagers over six seasons between 2011 and 2017.

These include 430 cases in which he bet on matches in which Annan were playing.

The Scottish Football Association has now issued a notice of complaint against Mr McClelland, stating he allegedly breached the association's disciplinary rules.

A hearing has been set for Thursday, June 1. Mr McLelland has until Tuesday, May 16, to respond to the complaint.

A second notice of complaint has been raised against Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Lewis Horner, who is also said to have placed bets on matches.

Lewis Horner: The player has admitted having a gambling problem (file pic) SNS

He allegedly made 343 bets during the 2016-17 season and a further 12 in 2011-12.

Three of the alleged wagers involved his own team.

A spokesman for the club said: "Upon speaking to Lewis he informed us that he had previously suffered from problems with gambling for which he had sought professional help.

"Lewis regrets that, having previously received counselling with regard to his addiction, he did not ask for further help sooner.

" He is very contrite and is extremely embarrassed to have brought this upon both himself and the club.

"Whilst it is disappointing, he has fully cooperated with the club in this matter and we will offer him all the support possible in dealing with this."

Horner will face an SFA hearing on Thursday, May 25.

