Celtic raise £2m through Lisbon Lions legacy campaign

The money raised will go towards improving the lives of people across the globe.

Lions Legacy: Celtic winger Scott Sinclair with Lisbon lion John Clark. SNS

Celtic have raised £2m that will go towards making a positive impact in the lives of people at home and abroad.

The Celtic FC Foundation announced the total raised on Tuesday after the Lions Legacy campaign to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club's greatest triumph.

A host of fundraising events over the past few months included a special Mass at St Mary's Church in Glasgow, the Celebrate '67 extravaganza at the SSE Hydro, the Henrik's Heroes versus Lubo Legends' match and fantastically-attended charity dinners in both Glasgow and London.

A number of Celtic Supporters' Clubs and other groups of fans organised a range of other events and fundraisers for the fundraising campaign with over 70,000 fans taking part.

The foundation say they now intend to deliver a range of projects in line with the Club's heritage and charitable traditions.

Lisbon Lions: The legendary team with the European Cup. SNS

Celtic Chief Executive, Peter Lawwell, said: "We wanted to do something special to mark this very special year and we think we have achieved this.

"I am very proud of the Celtic supporters and so many other groups and individuals for their magnificent generosity in reaching such a milestone. So many people at home and abroad will now benefit positively from these great efforts.

"I would also like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the Lisbon Lions who have worked tirelessly and have been magnificent ambassadors for our great Club for more than 50 years.

"We thank the supporters of many other football clubs and sporting organisations around the world who have attended events, made donations and supported the 50th anniversary celebrations in so many ways.

"I would also pay tribute to all of the Celtic staff who worked tirelessly on our charity events, well beyond their other work commitments in the busy end-of-season period, all with the aim of making a difference to people in need."

Proud: Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell. SNS Group

The money raised will go towards:

Developing a series of projects that will support people suffering from dementia.

Building 67 school kitchens in impoverished countries in partnership with Mary's meals.

Increasing the capacity and delivery of the award winning Ability Counts projects for people with down syndrome and autism.

The Forgotten Irish campaign that works with the Ireland Fund of Great Britain to invest in local programmes to provide support for elderly people who face struggles in their own day-to-day lives.

And Breaking Barriers, East London which delivers year-round programmes of sports and arts activities in the evening, weekends and holiday periods for 13-19 year olds, coupled with personal and social development.

Celtic FC Foundation Chief Executive, Tony Hamilton, said: "Once again the Celtic support across the world have responded magnificently. We applaud each and every one of them for their support for Lions Legacy.

"The proceeds from the fundraising campaign will make a significant difference to people's lives and we will continually update everyone of our plans as we begin this work.

"The Lisbon Lions themselves were at the forefront of this campaign and, in time, the life-changing work which will flow from the proceeds of this fundraising will become a fitting part of the legacy of these great men."

