  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots Olympic swimmer suspended over drink-driving

STV

Glasgow 2014 medallist Dan Wallace will miss World Championships due to the ban.

Dan Wallace: Swimmer violated athlete code of conduct.
Dan Wallace: Swimmer violated athlete code of conduct. PA

Scottish Olympic silver medallist Dan Wallace has been suspended from swimming after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

In a joint statement British Swimming and Scottish Swimming confirmed the 24-year-old will be banned from activity for three months for violating the athlete code of conduct.

The Scot, who is based at Stirling University, will not be eligible for next month's World Championships in Budapest.

Wallace said in the statement: "It is with much regret that I was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

"Not only have I let myself, my family and team-mates down, I have put others at risk and I am profoundly sorry for my actions. I recognise that I am in a position of influence and this type of behaviour is not acceptable in any way, shape or form.

"I am now looking to rebuild trust in everyone who has supported me and put their faith in me, and will do whatever it takes to come through this a better, stronger person. I am deeply sorry."

'Not only have I let myself, my family and team-mates down, I have put others at risk and I am profoundly sorry for my actions.'
Swimmer Dan Wallace

He added he had "signed a letter of intent outlining his commitment to work with the necessary support systems provided and reaffirming his responsibility to British Swimming, Scottish Swimming and the University of Stirling as an athlete".

His suspension from the sport runs until September 12.

Wallace won a silver medal as a member of the 4x 200m freestyle relay team at the Olympics in Rio last summer. He won gold in the same event at the 2015 World Championships.

He also made headlines at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014, shouting "for freedom" after winning gold in the 400m individual medley. He later clarified he was merely quoting a line from the film Braveheart and not commenting on the upcoming Scottish independence referendum.

British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice and Scottish Swimming director of performance Ally Whike said: "This is clearly unacceptable behaviour from Dan and we are disappointed by his actions.

"Dan has publicly acknowledged the seriousness of his mistake and is accepting of the consequences that must follow. Together, we will now support him through this difficult period to try to get this young and talented man back on track."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.