Scots Tour de France cyclist reveals new female identity

Peter Cassidy

Robert Millar, who was King of the Mountains, is now known as Phillipa York.

Transition: York thanked those 'in the know' for guarding her privacy. Cycling News

Scottish cyclist and former Tour de France King of the Mountains Robert Millar has revealed a transition to Phillipa York.

The Glasgow-born racer, who has been going through the gender transition since 2000, has decided to go public after being invited to be part of the ITV4 commentary team for the Tour.

The 58-year-old was regular participant in the cycling event in the 1980s and early 1990s.

She said she decided to reveal the change now because there is "a much better acceptance and understanding" of gender issues.

York, who was best known for winning the King of the Mountains prize at the 1984 tour, is the first cyclist to go public with a gender change.

Her fourth place finish in 1984 was also British best at the time.

York revealed her new identity on with a statement on Cycling News.

Speaking of the change she said: "As much as I've guarded my privacy over the years there are a few, I believe obvious reasons to why I haven't had a public image since I transitioned.

"Gratifyingly, times have moved on from ten years ago when my family, friends and I were subjected to the archaic views and prejudice that some people and certain sections of the tabloid media held."

In her last major public appearance as Millar since retiring in 1985 she was part of the Scotland cycling team at the Manchester Commonwealth games in 2002.

She continued: "While there has been some speculation concerning my gender over the past decade, perhaps it'll now be better understood why unwelcome and unasked for intrusions into that transition have been damaging not only to myself but to those I love."

York also thanked those "in the know" for guarding her privacy.

She said: "Thankfully the people in my family who I cherish have since matured and grown into strong and independent individuals, therefore the need to protect them has lessened.

"This, combined with their support, encouragement and the shift in modern society's attitudes, means that this will be a step forward for everyone."

