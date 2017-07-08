Trafficking probe after Vietnamese girl found in street
The 16-year-old was discovered in a 'fatigued' state on Montrose Street, Clydebank.
A 16-year-old Vietnamese girl was found wandering the streets of a Scottish town, sparking a police probe into potential human trafficking.
The girl was discovered in a "fatigued" state on Montrose Street, Clydebank, on July 1.
She was unable to say whether she spoke English when approached, it is understood.
The girl has been taken into the care of the West Dunbartonshire social work department.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of how a 16-year-old Vietnamese girl came to be in the Clydebank area after she was discovered in a fatigued state by a member of the public.
"She is currently in care of the West Dunbartonshire social work department."
