Seven in hospital after fire at block of flats in Glasgow

Blaze: Firefighters led 15 people to safety (file pic). PA

Seven people have been taken to hospital following a fire at a block of flats in Glasgow.

The three-storey property on Elder Street, Govan, was evacuated shortly after midnight on Friday.

Four adults and three children were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as a precaution.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters led 15 people to safety following a small fire in the close of a residential building.

"All flats within the three-storey property in Elder Street have been affected by smoke.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire and then swept the premises after the alarm was raised just after midnight."

He added: "The fire service ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene."

