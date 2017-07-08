Jobs lost as Handmade Burger shuts Scottish restaurants

Branches in Glasgow and East Kilbride are among nine which have been closed.

Job losses: Handmade Burger staff were given no notice (file pic).

Dozens of Handmade Burger employees have lost their jobs in Scotland.

Restaurants in Glasgow and East Kilbride are among nine which closed without warning on Thursday.

About 45 people are believed to have been made redundant between the two branches.

A total of 163 staff have lost their jobs across the UK as a result of the chain entering administration.

Kimberley Wilson, who worked at Handmade Burger for two years and was head chef at its Braehead branch, called their treatment "humiliating".

She said employees had been "discarded like a piece of rubbish" with "no heads-up whatsoever".

"It's a hard situation for everyone, even those who still have jobs as they don't know what their future looks like," she added. "The fact we had no notice is absolutely humiliating."

Closed Handmade Burger branches

Braehead Shopping Centre, Glasgow

East Kilbride Leisure Hub, East Kilbride

Metro Centre, Gateshead

Trinity Walk, Wakefield

Intu Victoria Centre, Nottingham

Grand Central, Birmingham

Intu Eldon Square, Newcastle upon Tyne

The Gate, Newcastle upon Tyne

White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds

Julien Irving, from Handmade Burger administrators Leonard Curtis, said the remaining 20 restaurants - including those in Edinburgh and Aberdeen - would remain open for now.

"We are monitoring trade closely and looking to get an arrangement in place which we consider to be the best outcome for all parties.

"If the proposal has the support of the creditors, then it may allow the business to continue."

If a deal does not emerge Leonard Curtis will seek a buyer for the business.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.