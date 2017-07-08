More than 80,000 revellers attend TRNSMT music festival

Music fans on Glasgow Green enjoyed temperatures of up to 17C on Saturday.

TRNSMT: Crowds enjoy music from the main stage. PA

About 85,000 people have turned up to enjoy Scotland's newest music festival so far.

The Kooks, George Ezra and Kasabian are among those set to entertain music fans at TRNSMT on Saturday.

Revellers on Glasgow Green enjoyed temperatures of up to 17C on the second day of the three-day festival.

Director Geoff Ellis said: "Yesterday marked the first day of TRSNMT festival and the atmosphere was electric - we fully expect today to be no different.

"The festival is already well under way, with an incredible mix of homegrown and big name acts already taking to the stages.

"Excitement is building for our headliners, the fantastic Kasabian, who will close the main stage tonight with an undoubtedly energetic performance."

The Kooks: Frontman Luke Pritchard entertains crowds. PA

Around 35,000 people headed for Glasgow Green on Friday for the opening night of the festival.

Only one arrest has been made so far and paramedics have had no serious injuries to deal with.

TRNSMT runs over the same weekend usually occupied by T In The Park, which organiser DF Concerts announced last year would "take a break" in 2017.

On Friday festival-goers saw bands including Radiohead, London Grammar and Belle and Sebastian.

Security was tight after recent terror attacks in the UK, with armed police and search dogs deployed.

Armed: Police officer jokes with festival-goers. PA

Chief inspector Simon Jeacocke said: "Friday's audience was great, with no arrests and a wonderful atmosphere all round - and we're pleased to report only one arrest so far today.

"We're expecting higher numbers for Saturday so we'd like to remind people to plan their journeys in advance, be patient and be aware of what can't be brought on site.

"We continue to have an armed presence outside Glasgow Green for everyone's safety and security."

