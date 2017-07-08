Fire crews battle huge blaze at Paisley industrial estate

Smoke can be seen billowing across the skyline over the M8 near Glasgow Airport.

Blaze: Smoke can be seen for miles across sky. STV

Around 50 firefighters are battling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Paisley near Glasgow Airport.

The blaze appears to be next to Clark Contracts in McFarlane Street and Clark Street in the St James area.

Nearby residents suggested the fire is at Augean PLC, which deals with disposal of industrial waste.

More than half a dozen fire vehicles are at the scene and around 50 firefighters are battling the large blaze, not far from Glasgow Airport.

Smoke can be seen billowing for miles across Glasgow and the M8 with reports of 30ft flames and explosions.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland are both in attendance.

Motorway: Drivers reporting heavy smoke across M8. STV