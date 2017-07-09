Firefighters continue to battle industrial estate blaze

The fire broke out on Clark Street, Paisley, at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

Fifty firefighters battled to contain a blaze at a construction yard in Paisley.

Emergency services were called an industrial estate Clark Street at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

Nine fire engines were sent and firefighters fought the blaze through the night.

Smoke from the fire a short distance from Glasgow Airport could be seen across the city.

Blaze: Smoke could be seen across Glasgow. STV

Two fire crews remained at the scene on Sunday morning to remove debris.

It is not clear how the fire began but nobody is believed to have been injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Crews used water and foam to tackle the flames.

"Firefighters are dampening down and removing debris from the scene. There is no indication of any casualties at the present time."