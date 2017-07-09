Worker dies after being hit by truck during roadworks

The incident happened on Calderwood Road, East Kilbride, on Saturday.

Road death: Police investigate incident (file pic). © STV

A roads worker has died after he was hit by a truck during resurfacing work.

The incident happened on Calderwood Road in East Kilbride at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

The truck which struck the man was also involved in carrying out repairs on the road.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "Whilst working on the resurfacing of Calderwood Rd in East Kilbride, a male road worker was struck by a truck that was also involved in the road repairs.



"He died at the scene. No one else was injured."

"A full investigation into the circumstances of the incident is now underway," she added.

