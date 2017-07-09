Man charged after pensioner dies in road collision

The 76-year-old died at Ayr Hospital following the crash on Sunday morning.

Ayr Hospital: Pensioner dies after crash (file pic). SWNS

A 76-year-old driver has died following a crash which left another man injured.

The pensioner died of his wounds at Ayr Hospital after the incident on Sunday morning.

His Ford Mondeo collided with a Range Rover on the A70 at Coylton in Ayrshire at 2am.

A 32-year-old man who was reportedly behind the wheel of the Range Rover is being treated at Ayr Hospital and has been charged with road traffic offences.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Irvine Police Station.

