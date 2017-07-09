Murder charge after man dies of injuries in hospital

The 38-year-old was found seriously injured at a home in Inverclyde.

A man has been arrested following a death in Inverclyde.

A 38-year-old man was found seriously injured at a home on Broadstone Avenue Saturday.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital for treatment at 6.30am and later died.

A 24-year-old man has been detained in police custody in connection with his death.

He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court charged with murder on Monday.

