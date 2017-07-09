Man shot dead in family murder brawl near busy playpark

The shooting, involving between 12 and 15 men, happened in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

A man has been shot dead during a family brawl involving up to 15 people near a playpark.

The shooting happened on Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

A 23-year-old man died in hospital following the attack near a playpark in the area on Saturday at 8pm.

A man, 25, remains in a serious condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Four others were also injured in the brawl, which is thought to have been a family feud.

Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus said: "It is vital that we trace everyone involved in this incident."

He added: "I understand that local people in the area are very concerned about this level of violence taking place in broad day light on their streets.

"I would like to reassure them that we are doing everything that we can to track down everyone involved in this incident - many people would have seen what happened and we ask that they come forward and support us in our investigation.

"We will have extra patrols in the area for the foreseeable future and we would encourage the public to come forward and speak to these officers with any information they have or indeed any concerns they have."

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.