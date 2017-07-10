'Drunk' passengers force plane from Scotland to divert

Two men have been charged over incident on Glasgow to Alicante flight.

Thomson: Plane made emergency landing in Bristol. SWNS

Passengers were kicked off a flight from Scotland after allegedly being abusive and aggressive towards cabin crew.

The Thomson flight from Glasgow to Alicante made an emergency landing at Bristol Airport over concerns relating to the behaviour of three men.

Police were called and several officers circulated the plane, which was delayed by 90 minutes on Saturday.

Two of the men, aged 30 and 38, have been charged in connection with acting in a threatening, abusive, insulting and disorderly manner as well as being drunk on the plane.

Both men were due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday.

The third man, 41, was released without charge.