Scot wanted for murder in US loses extradition battle

Phillip Harkins was indicted for murder in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1999.

Phillip Harkins: The 38-year-old killed a woman in Greenock while on bail.

A Scottish man wanted for murder in the US has failed in his long-running legal battle against extradition.

Phillip Harkins has been fighting against his transfer to the US to face the charge since 2003, in what has been described as Britain's longest-running extradition case.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg released its ruling on Monday.

Harkins, originally from Greenock in Inverclyde, was indicted for murder after Joshua Hayes was killed by a gunshot wound to the head during a robbery in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1999.

The 38-year-old denied any involvement and has contested his extradition since it was requested by US authorities in March 2003.

Harkins, who had been released on bail, returned to Scotland in 2002 but was jailed the following year for killing a woman in a road crash in Greenock.

After losing a number of attempts to block his extradition, Harkins took his case to the European Court of Human Rights, where he successfully petitioned for a final hearing.

He had previously argued that if extradited "he risked the death penalty or a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole".

His lawyers say that it would be a breach of his human rights to send him back to the US.

In its findings on Monday, the court ruled his arguments against extradition should be declared "inadmissible" and rejected his claims of facing a "flagrant denial of justice" if he was to stand trial in the US.