Tributes to 'amazing father' murdered in street shooting

Andy McLaren

Jamie Lee, 22, died in hospital after the family brawl in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Jamie Lee: Tributes have been paid to the "amazing father".

A murder victim who was shot in a family brawl near a play park has been described as an "amazing father" by friends.

Police have launched a murder investigation after Jamie Lee died in hospital following a shooting on Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

It is understood Mr Lee, who is also known as YL, recently became a father to a baby boy.

Tributes have been paid to the 22-year-old, with one friend saying in a social media post: "Heartbroken you were only starting your life.

"Rest easy Jamie. You were one in a million and your memory will live on forever.

"I know you will be looking over them all, you were took far too soon but we are all here and will make sure baby knows how amazing his father was."

Ballantay Terrace: Murder investigation launched after shooting in Castlemilk, Glasgow.
Another friend described Mr Lee as someone who had a "heart of gold".

They said: "Why is life so cruel. Absolutely heartbreaking. Thinking of the Lee family and Laura.

"Jamie was such an amazing boy who had a heart of gold. So sad that he has been taken far too soon."

Another post read: "RIP YL, you were one of the nicest boys I knew. You will be sorely missed."

A man, 62, remains in a serious condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Four others were also injured in the brawl, which is thought to have been a family feud.

Officers said concerned neighbours watched the brawl unfold.

Detective superintendent Allan Burton said: "This is clearly a worrying incident for local residents and families who live nearby but I want to assure people that this level of violence in our communities will not be tolerated and we will be using every available resource to arrest those responsible for these violent attacks.

"The men involved are believed to be known to one another and sought each other out in targeted attacks.

"The end result has been a young man losing his life.

"We have had an encouraging response from the local community so far but I know that there are still people in the area who have not spoken to us.

"I would urge them to get in touch - help us, tell us what you know, your information could prove vital.

"Additional officers continue to patrol the area offering reassurance to the local community and I would like to assure local residents that this will continue. Anyone with any concerns should approach these officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

