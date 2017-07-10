Driver, 76, dies in hospital after two-vehicle crash

The collision happened near Coylton in South Ayrshire just after 2am on Sunday.

Coylton: A man has been charged over the crash. Google 2017

A pensioner has died in a two-vehicle crash on the A70.

The collision happened on the route at Coylton in South Ayrshire just after 2am on Sunday.

The 76-year-old man, who was driving a Ford Mondeo, was taken to Ayr Hospital but later died.

A man, 34, has been charged with driving offences relating to the crash.

Sergeant Cat Gibbons said: "Our enquiries into this road crash are continuing and I understand there was a member of the public who administered medical assistance to the man who was injured.

"I would like to trace that person as they may be able to help with our enquiries.

"I also understand that there were numerous members of the public who were present too - again they may have important information which might be able to help us.

"Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who was present and who might have dashcam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.