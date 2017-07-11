Man charged with murder after 'blade attack' in house

Gary McKenna was arrested after a man was found dead in a home in Port Glasgow.

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after an alleged blade attack in a house.

Gary McKenna was arrested after the body of a man was found in a home on Broadstone Avenue in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

The 24-year-old, of Port Glasgow, is accused of killing Terence McGeown, 38, at the property on Saturday.

McKenna made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Greenock Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.