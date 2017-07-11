Men arrested over murder of Scots woman in Mauritius

Janice Farman, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, was asphyxiated in the attack.

Janice Farman: Two men are due in court over her death.

Two men have been arrested over the murder of a Scots woman in Mauritius.

Janice Farman, 47, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, was asphyxiated when masked men ransacked her home in Albion, a town on the island.

Two 25-year-old men, who live nine miles away in Quatre Bornes, are due to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the death.

It is understood she was robbed two weeks before the fatal raid.

Her 10-year-old son, who is autistic and is said to have witnessed the attack, remains under the care of child services.

Ms Farman had lived in Mauritius since 2004 and was a managing director with PECS Data Services.

The company described her as a "wonderful lady".