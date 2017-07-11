  • STV
Scientists uncover proof of St Columba's 'wooden hut'

STV

Carbon dating has led to breakthrough of samples taken from island of Iona.

Columba: Stained glass depiction of saint in Iona Abbey.
Columba: Stained glass depiction of saint in Iona Abbey. Vegansoldier

Archaeologists believe they have uncovered conclusive evidence of St Columba's sixth century wooden hut on Iona.

Carbon dating has led to the breakthrough, which suggests samples of hazel charcoal, unearthed in an excavation of a wattle and timber structure on the island 60 years ago, are from the exact period Columba lived in the Inner Hebridean monastery.

The structure is believed to be the monk's "cell" where he prayed and studied in isolation.

The samples were excavated in 1957 by archaeologist Professor Charles Thomas but with radio carbon dating only just emerging at the time, they were not tested and instead kept in matchboxes in his garage in Cornwall.

In 2012, part of Prof Thomas' archive was passed to Historic Environment Scotland. It was shared with Glasgow University, which recently identified the significance of the samples and submitted them for carbon dating.

Results show the hut dated back to between 540 and 650. Columba died in 597.

Iona: Archaeologists at site of discovery.
Iona: Archaeologists at site of discovery. PA

Altogether, ten radiocarbon dates were returned from samples from Prof Thomas' excavations, all dating to the early medieval period (AD 500-1100).

Prof Thomas died last year but Dr Adrian Maldonado, from Glasgow University, described the dating as vindication of his foresight in storing the samples.

"Thomas always believed he and his team had uncovered Columba's original wooden hut but they could never prove it because the technology wasn't there," he said.

"So, for us, 60 years later, to be able to send the original samples off to the radiocarbon dating labs and have them come back showing, within the margin of error, as something which may have been built in the lifetime of St Columba, is very exciting.

"This is as close as any archaeologist has come to excavating a structure built during the time of St Columba and it is a great vindication of the archaeological instincts of Thomas and his team."

St Columba is widely revered as a key figure in western Christianity and took the religion to Scotland from Ireland, landing on Iona in the year 563.

