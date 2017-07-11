New bridge across Clyde at centre of £90m regeneration

Council submits plans for scheme including crossing between Renfrew and Yoker.

Vision: Clyde waterfront and Renfrew riverside project. Renfrewshire Council

A new road bridge across the River Clyde could be the focal point of a £90m regeneration project.

Plans for the crossing, which would accommodate vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, have been submitted by Renfrewshire Council.

The two-lane bridge would link Meadowside Street in Renfrew with Dock Street in Yoker.

It would create an important new connection between the communities and businesses on both sides of the river, increasing the potential for business growth, according to the council.

Roads and other key infrastructure would also provide enhanced access to underused or derelict land, the local authority said.

The regeneration project aims to create an attractive, vibrant and sustainable addition to existing communities on both sides of the River Clyde.

The plans have been revealed along with a Glasgow Airport Investment Area, which aims to create a world class business and commercial location in the heart of Renfrewshire.

Artist's impression: Regenerated Clyde waterfront. Renfrewshire Council

The 184-metre two-lane opening bridge would be the centrepiece of the Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside regeneration.

It would also include a 750-metre Renfrew North Development Road to link Meadowside Street to the A8 at Argyll Avenue in Renfrew.

Pedestrian walkways and cycle lanes would be incorporated into all new roads and bridges.

The project would deliver the realignment of Abbotsinch Road, a new bridge across the White Cart and new cycle routes, all aimed at improving connections between the Westway, Inchinnan and Airport Business Parks.

Plans to create a rail link between Glasgow Airport and the city centre, with a stop in Paisley, complete the trio of Renfrewshire-led projects.

Renfrewshire Council said this will attract £282m in private sector investment, deliver more than 1000 new homes and bring back 83 hectares of land into use.

It will also create 1015 jobs during the construction period and 629 permanent jobs as a result of new business creation.

The Glasgow Airport Investment Area would include 1620 metres of a new road at Abbotsinch Road and a new 70-metre two-lane bridge over the White Cart River.

It is hoped the project will bring in £430m of private sector investment to support the continued expansion of Glasgow Airport.

Renfrewshire Council said that scheme would create 365 jobs during construction and up to 10,600 jobs as a result of new business creation.

If approved, work on the projects is expected to start on site in 2018 with construction completed in 2020.