Man accused of murdering Amanda Duffy in 1992 dies

The Crown had attempted to make Francis Auld face a retrial over her death.

Amanda Duffy: The student was found dead on waste ground.

The man who was acquitted of killing Amanda Duffy 25 years ago has died.

Francis Auld had stood trial accused of murdering the 19-year-old student in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

Last year, the Crown failed in an attempt to make the 45-year-old face a retrial over the death under double jeopardy legislation.

Mr Auld's lawyer Gavin Lawson confirmed his client died on Saturday.

It is understood Mr Auld was suffering from pancreatic cancer and was in a hospice in Torquay at the time of his death.

Motherwell College drama student Ms Duffy's body was discovered in waste ground on May 30, 1992.

Jurors found the murder charge against Mr Auld not proven by a majority verdict.

In 1995, Ms Duffy's parents launched a civil case against the accused.

A judge found he was responsible for the death of their daughter and awarded them £50,000 in damages.