Manhunt as 15-year-old schoolboy stabbed in knife attack

The child was targeted while walking with two friends on Oxford Road in Greenock.

Oxford Road: Boy had stab wounds to arm and body. Google 2017

A 15-year-old schoolboy has been stabbed in a knife attack.

The incident happened on Oxford Road in Greenock, Inverclyde.

A manhunt has now been launched after the boy was targeted while walking with two friends.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital for treatment following the incident on Saturday at 2.30am.

The boy's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective sergeant Alex Allardyce said: "The 15-year-old was walking with two friends on Oxford Road when he was approached by the male.

"They engaged in an argument and he was thereafter assaulted.

"He received stab wounds to an arm and his body which were not life-threatening. The suspect made off."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.