Men in court over death of Scots mother in Mauritius

The body of Janice Farman, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, was found on Friday.

Two men have appeared in court in Mauritius in connection with the murder of a British woman who lived on the Indian Ocean island.

The pair, both aged 25, were arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of Janice Farman, 47, who is originally from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

The suspects, from Quatre Bornes in Mauritius, appeared in court on Tuesday and were charged with murder.

They will appear again next week in connection with the death of Ms Farman, whose body was found at a property in Albion at 1am on Friday.

A Mauritius Police Force spokesman said on Tuesday: "Yesterday, the police arrested two suspects, both of them are men aged 25.

"They did appear in court today and were charged with murder.

"They have been remanded until Tuesday next week when they will appear in court and do not make a plea at this stage."