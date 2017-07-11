Man dies from stab wounds after fight in town park

The attack happened at John Hastie Park in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire.

A man has died after suffering stab wounds in a park in a market town.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the incident at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

It is understood the stabbing happened during a fight.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers are still at the scene."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call just before 1.30pm to attend an incident at John Hastie Park in Strathaven.

"We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene."