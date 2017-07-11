Glasgow Airport passes one million passengers in month

It is the first time the airport has broken through the barrier in its 51-year history.

Glasgow Airport: A total of 1,000,022 passengers in June (file pic).

More than one million passengers used Glasgow Airport in June for the first time in its 51-year history, according to new figures.

The total of 1,000,022 terminal passengers represented a 5.7% increase on the same period in 2016, airport chiefs said.

Officials at Edinburgh Airport were also celebrating after it recorded its second-busiest month in June.

The 1,304,000 people who used the airport is up 11% on the same month last year and has only been exceeded by July 2016 in terms of overall numbers.

Glasgow Airport said demand for EU-scheduled services rose by 16.1% on city-break destinations such as Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin and Bucharest, as well as new routes to Brussels, Valencia and Lisbon.

Statistics also showed a 10.4% growth in international traffic as the school holiday period began.

Managing director Amanda McMillan said: "June is traditionally one of our busiest months of the year but to exceed one million passengers is yet another significant achievement for Glasgow Airport.

"Our strong performance in the first half of 2017 has been driven by our efforts to enhance existing services and expand our growing network with new destinations to give even more choice to our customers, including the launch of Ryanair's new Zadar route last week."

At Edinburgh Airport, the largest increase was in international passengers, up almost 15% to 822,371.

Chief executive Gordon Dewar said: "What we're seeing is a steady surge in international passengers as we add more and more destinations to our already impressive list.

"The new Norwegian Air transatlantic flights, BA CityFlyer and Aegean routes to Palma and Athens respectively have played their part, as have flights launched last year."

Aberdeen International Airport also reported an increase in domestic and international passenger numbers for June.

Some 290,296 passengers travelled through the airport last month, an increase of 1.66%

Managing director Carol Benzie said: "It is very encouraging to see both our international and domestic routes continue to perform well into the summer season.

"In particular, the new leisure routes that we have introduced this year are continuing to prove highly popular with our passengers and demonstrate the increased demand for direct leisure routes from Aberdeen."