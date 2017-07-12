Murder investigation after man dies in stabbing at park
Deliberate attack happened at John Hastie Park in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire.
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in a stabbing at a park.
The deliberate attack happened at John Hastie Park in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have now launched a murder investigation into the attack, which happened at 1.30pm on Tuesday.
It is understood the stabbing happened during a fight.
Chief superintendent Roddy Irvine said: "You will see extra officers in Strathaven after Tuesday's murder.
"It was not a random attack and we are working hard to catch those responsible."