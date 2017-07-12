Four women arrested over 'brawl linked to gun murder'

A fight allegedly broke out in Castlemilk, Glasgow, on Tuesday evening.

Scarrel Gardens: Women was taken to hospital while three others injured in Castlemilk fight.

Four women have been arrested over an alleged brawl thought to be linked to a gun murder.

A fight is said to have broken out in Scarrel Gardens in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

A woman was taken to hospital while three others were also injured at 7pm on Tuesday.

All four have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Four women aged 19, 35, 36 and 46 have been arrested in connection with the incident."

The fight happened just yards from where 22-year-old Jamie Lee was shot dead on Saturday.

Mr Lee died in hospital following a brawl near a play park on Ballantay Terrace.

Officers are investigating a link between the two incidents.