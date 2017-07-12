Reassurances over Grenfell material used at superhospital

Kingspan boards were fitted at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Health chiefs have moved to reassure the public after insulation used in Grenfell Tower was found at Glasgow's superhospital.

Kingspan Kooltherm K15 insulation boards were fitted at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital complex in Govan.

The same material was discovered in the Grenfell block by Channel 4 News this week.

A devastating fire tore through the west London building on June 14, claiming the lives of at least 80 people.

The main contractor for the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital has provided assurances the boards were properly installed and met strict safety standards.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is one of the safest buildings in the UK in terms of fire engineering.

"Multiplex, the main contractor for the hospital construction, have assured NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde that the Kingspan Kooltherm K15 insulation boards were properly installed to meet Scotland's stringent building and fire safety regulations.

"The hospital itself is designed and equipped to the highest standards for fire safety."

The Scottish Government also said it had been assured the insulation was fitted correctly and met fire regulations.

A spokeswoman said: "The hospital is designed and equipped to the highest standards for fire safety.

"NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has sought to assure us that the Kingspan Kooltherm K15 insulation boards were correctly installed to meet all current building and fire regulations in Scotland.

"The hospital also has a number of other fire prevention measures to ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors at all times."

Later on Wednesday, a vigil will be held later in the shadow of the Grenfell block's blackened shell, the first of several commemorations expected as the one-month anniversary approaches.