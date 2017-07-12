Scots rapper arrested before support slot at Nas gig

Shogun, who has more than 2.8 million YouTube hits, was due to play in Glasgow.

O2 Academy: The concert was held in Glasgow venue. STV

A Scottish rap artist was arrested as he prepared to support US hip-hop legend Nas.

Paisley MC Shogun was due to open the show at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Tuesday but was arrested when he arrived for a soundcheck.

The 20-year-old was held on a warrant for allegedly failing to appear at court.

Shogun's song Vulcan has been viewed 2.8 million times on the Scottish rap and grime YouTube channel Twelve 50 TV.

In the run up to Tuesday's gig, Shogun had posted on social media that it was an "honour I can't fully describe" to support Nas, who he described as playing "a father-type role through the teachings of his music".

A police spokeswoman said on Wednesday: "At around 6pm last night, officers attended the O2 Academy on Eglinton Street where they arrested a 20-year-old man on a warrant for a failure to appear at court.

"He was detained overnight in police custody."

The rapper is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.

Shogun's management team was contacted for comment but said they could not provide any information.