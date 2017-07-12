Murder victim stabbed to death in 'brazen' park attack

John McCue died of his wounds after being stabbed in a targeted attack on Tuesday.

Murder: Paramedics tried to save stabbing victim (file pic). CC by Anthony O

A man stabbed to death in a park was killed in a "brazen" targeted attack involving at least two other men, police say.

Paramedics were unable to save John McCue, who was found fatally injured in John Hastie Park, Strathaven, on Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing followed what police called a "disturbance" involving at least three men, including Mr McCue, whose death is being treated as murder.

Officers say there were a number of witnesses to the attack on the 43-year-old, who was from East Kilbride.

Detective inspector Mark Bell said: "At this time, we believe that the man who died was the intended target and that this was not an opportunistic or random attack, however, that does not make it any less serious or catching his killer of any less importance to us.

"From our enquiries so far we know that there had been a disturbance in the park involving at least three men and the man that died.

"It was a brazen attack, in the middle of the afternoon and in a very public place.

"There were a good number of people in the park at the time, thankfully none of whom were injured during the attack, nonetheless, it was shocking and upsetting for them to witness."

Inspector Jim Gillespie, of Police Scotland's South Lanarkshire Division, added: "I would like to reassure the local community that my team of uniformed officers are working closely with DCI Bell's team to help identify who is responsible.

"There are additional officers in the park and in Strathaven so if you have any information or concerns regarding the incident, then please speak to them."

