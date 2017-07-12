Boy reported missing in water at Loch Lomond beauty spot

Emergency services were called to area near Luss at around 1.50pm on Wednesday.

Loch Lomond: Major operation to find boy missing in water. PA

A boy has been reported in the water at Loch Lomond, prompting a major search.

Emergency services were called to the area about three miles away from the village of Luss at around 1.50pm on Wednesday.

Police have been joined by the fire service and the ambulance service to assist in an ongoing search and rescue operation.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 1.50pm police received a report of a boy in the water at Loch Lomond around three miles from Luss.

"A search and rescue operation is currently under way with Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service. Search enquiries are ongoing."