Glasgow to New York flights cancelled by United Airlines

Customers due to fly between October and May will be offered refunds.

United: First time winter New York route has been grounded (file pic). PA

Winter flights between Glasgow and New York have been cancelled due to a lack of demand.

It is the first time United Airlines has suspended the transatlantic route since it was introduced 19 years ago.

The airline will offer refunds to customers who were due to fly or help them arrange alternative travel plans.

A spokesman for United said: "United will suspend its Glasgow to New York/Newark service during the upcoming 2017/18 winter season in response to a seasonal reduction in market demand.

"We will contact customers with bookings for flights during the service suspension to either offer them alternative travel plans or provide refunds. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

"We will continue to serve Scotland with our all-year-round flight from Edinburgh to New York/Newark and seasonal service to Chicago from Edinburgh."

The route is due to be suspended between October 29 and May 4, with flights are expected to resume on May 5.