Body found in search for missing swimmer at Loch Lomond

Emergency services were called to area near Luss at around 1.50pm on Wednesday.

Loch Lomond: Missing boy reported near beauty spot of Luss. PA

A body has been found as part of search for a swimmer reported missing in the water at Loch Lomond.

Police were called to the area about three miles away from the village of Luss at around 1.50pm on Wednesday following initial reports of a boy in the water.

Officers were joined by the fire service and the ambulance service to assist in the search.

The body of a 20-year-old man was recovered at 3.45pm following a rescue operation.

It is understood that he got into difficulty while swimming and his death is not being treated as suspicious. Emergency services are no longer at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 1.50pm on Wednesday, police received a report that a 20-year-old man had got into difficulty whilst swimming in Loch Lomond - approximately 3 miles north of Luss near Culag.

"Emergency services attended and following a rescue operation the man's body was recovered at 3.45pm.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

"A boat that was in the area assisted until emergency services attended."