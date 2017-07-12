M8 lanes shut as three cars collide during rush hour

The crash at about 5pm on Wednesday shut two eastbound lanes of the motorway.

Traffic Scotland

A three-car crash has closed two lanes of the M8 during rush hour, causing delays for motorists.

The collision between junctions 16 and 17 shut two lanes of the motorway shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

Lane three reopened a short time later but lane four remained closed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police are currently in attendance at a three-car bump, there don't appear to be any injuries. We were made aware just after 5pm."