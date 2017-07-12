Family tribute to man murdered in 'brazen' park stabbing

Jason McCue was a 'much loved son, brother, uncle and friend', says family.

John McCue: Family says 43-year-old will be 'greatly missed'. Police Scotland / Anthony O

The family of a man stabbed to death in a "brazen" targeted attack in a park has paid tribute to a "much loved son, brother, uncle and friend".

Jason McCue, 43, was discovered fatally injured in John Hastie Park, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing followed what police called a "disturbance" involving at least three men, including Mr McCue, whose death is being treated as murder.

Officers say there were a number of witnesses to the attack on the 43-year-old, who was from East Kilbride.

Mr McCue's family issued a statement through Police Scotland on Wednesday.

They said: "The family of Jason McCue are deeply saddened by his untimely death.

"Jason was a much loved son, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.

"The family have asked for privacy at this time to come to terms with their loss."

Commenting earlier on Wednesday, detective inspector Mark Bell said described the killing as "a brazen attack, in the middle of the afternoon and in a very public place".

"There were a good number of people in the park at the time, thankfully none of whom were injured during the attack, nonetheless, it was shocking and upsetting for them to witness," he added.