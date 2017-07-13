Search for missing fisherman after empty boat discovered

Crews were alerted after the boat was seen drifting near the Isle of Whithorn.

Missing: Man was spotted on the boat just hours before alert was raised. © STV

A major search has been launched to find a missing fisherman after an empty boat was discovered.

Crews were alerted after the boat was seen drifting near the Isle of Whithorn at 11.15pm on Wednesday.

A man was spotted on the boat just hours before the alarm was raised in Dumfries and Galloway.

Items belonging to him have been found on board.

Coastguard teams as well as lifeboat crews from Kirkcudbright and Port William were called.

The man is thought to be from Lancashire.