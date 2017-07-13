Murder arrest after man 'stabbed to death in park'

Jason McCue was described as a 'much loved son, brother, uncle and friend'.

Jason McCue: The 43-year-old died from stab wounds. Police Scotland / Anthony O

An arrest has been made after a man was allegedly murdered in a park.

Jason McCue died from stab wounds after a fight in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

The 43-year-old, from East Kilbride, was described as a "much loved son, brother, uncle and friend" by his family following his death.

On Thursday, police confirmed a 50-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident in John Hastie Park.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court later.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a report on the death will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.