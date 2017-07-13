Body found near farm in search for missing fisherman
Teams were called after a boat was seen drifting near Isle of Whithorn.
A body has been discovered in the search for a missing fisherman.
Search teams were called after a boat was seen drifting near Isle of Whithorn at 11.15pm on Wednesday.
A man was spotted on the boat just hours before the alarm was raised in Dumfries and Galloway.
Crews have now found a body on land near Cairnhead Farm, Isle of Whithorn, during the search.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The body of a man has been located on land in the vicinity of Cairnhead Farm, Isle of Whithorn.
"The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and enquiries are presently underway."