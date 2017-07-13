Body found near farm in search for missing fisherman

Teams were called after a boat was seen drifting near Isle of Whithorn.

Isle of Whithorn: A man was spotted on a boat just hours before search. John5199 (CC BY 2.0) / Cropped

A body has been discovered in the search for a missing fisherman.

Search teams were called after a boat was seen drifting near Isle of Whithorn at 11.15pm on Wednesday.

A man was spotted on the boat just hours before the alarm was raised in Dumfries and Galloway.

Crews have now found a body on land near Cairnhead Farm, Isle of Whithorn, during the search.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The body of a man has been located on land in the vicinity of Cairnhead Farm, Isle of Whithorn.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and enquiries are presently underway."